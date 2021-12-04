Josh Hart questionable for Sunday’s game at Houston

The task Sunday evening for New Orleans will be to try to cap a sweep of its two-game Texas road trip, facing Houston after picking up a resounding win Friday in Dallas. Whether the Pelicans will have one key piece of their recent upswing in performance is uncertain, with Josh Hart (left knee soreness) listed as questionable to play against the Rockets. Hart was sidelined by the injury for both games this week against Dallas, a split between the Southwest Division teams.

Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) remain listed as out for New Orleans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (7-18)

Friday win at Dallas

Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

HOUSTON (6-16)

Friday win vs. Orlando

Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 5: at Houston, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Houston, 6 p.m.

Feb. 8: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 13: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Houston 40-30 (Pelicans won last 2)