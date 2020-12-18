Josh Hart probable, two Pelicans reserves listed as out

Friday's preseason home game vs. Milwaukee will mark the return to the lineup of Eric Bledsoe - a former Bucks guard - and JJ Redick, bringing New Orleans closer to full strength. However, there are three other Pelicans players listed on Thursday's official injury report.

Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) is listed as probable to play, while Wenyen Gabriel (right knee/quadriceps tendinosis) and Will Magnay (not with team) are both listed as out. Bucks-Pelicans will tip off at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center and is being broadcast live on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.