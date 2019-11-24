Josh Hart, Jahlil Okafor again questionable for Clippers game

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES - The status of several Pelicans players remained unchanged going into Sunday's back-to-back against the LA Clippers. Josh Hart and Jahlil Okafor are again listed as questionable, with both having last played in a game Nov. 11 vs. Houston. Meanwhile, Derrick Favors (left lower back spasms) is out. Zion Williamson and Darius Miller round out the group of players who are out, with longer-term injuries.

Hart and Okafor have been sidelined for six consecutive games. Both are on the injury report due to left ankle sprains.

Tags
Favors, Derrick, Hart, Josh, Miller, Darius, Okafor, Jahlil, Williamson, Zion

Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!







Related Content

Favors, Derrick

Hart, Josh

Miller, Darius

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter