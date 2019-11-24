Josh Hart, Jahlil Okafor again questionable for Clippers game

LOS ANGELES - The status of several Pelicans players remained unchanged going into Sunday's back-to-back against the LA Clippers. Josh Hart and Jahlil Okafor are again listed as questionable, with both having last played in a game Nov. 11 vs. Houston. Meanwhile, Derrick Favors (left lower back spasms) is out. Zion Williamson and Darius Miller round out the group of players who are out, with longer-term injuries.

Hart and Okafor have been sidelined for six consecutive games. Both are on the injury report due to left ankle sprains.