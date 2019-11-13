Josh Hart, Jahlil Okafor added to injury report for Clippers game, with Hart out

An already lengthy injury list added a couple names Wednesday, in advance of Thursday’s home matchup vs. the LA Clippers.

Josh Hart (left knee sprain) has been ruled out of the Western Conference meeting after he had played in every game so far, while Jahlil Okafor (left ankle sprain) is now questionable. Okafor has not missed a game in 2019-20 due to injury, though he was a DNP on Saturday in Charlotte by coach’s decision.

Lonzo Ball (right adductor strain) was already out for Thursday, as was the case for Zion Williamson and Darius Miller with longer-term injuries. Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) is officially questionable; Alvin Gentry described Ingram as a game-time decision after Wednesday’s practice.