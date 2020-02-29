Pelicans injury report graphic

JJ Redick out for Sunday home game vs. Lakers with hamstring strain

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 29, 2020

New Orleans (26-33) has experienced an extended stretch of being able to use a majority of the same rotation and lineups as a result of good health, but the Pelicans will be without a key piece in Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m. Central, ESPN, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio 100.3 FM). New Orleans fourth-leading scorer JJ Redick is listed as out on Saturday’s injury report due to a left hamstring strain, after he left Friday’s win over Cleveland due to the ailment.

A positive development for New Orleans is that forward Kenrich Williams has been upgraded to doubtful. Williams (lower back soreness) recently participated in a full practice for the first time in an extended time period. In addition, Darius Miller (Achilles) remains out on the injury list.

