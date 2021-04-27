James Johnson probable, Steven Adams questionable for Wednesday game in Denver

James Johnson proved to be a valuable starter and reserve for New Orleans over an 11-game stretch from April 1-18, but he’s been sidelined for four straight games by a right adductor strain. The Pelicans may get the forward back in uniform for their three-game road trip starting Wednesday in Denver, with Johnson listed as probable. Meanwhile, Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) is questionable, having sat out Monday’s win over the Clippers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) remain listed as out for New Orleans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (27-34, 11TH IN WEST)

Monday win vs. LA Clippers

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangomez

DENVER (40-21, 4TH IN WEST)

Monday win vs. Memphis

Facundo Campazzo, P.J. Dozier, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

March 21: New Orleans 113, at Denver 108

March 26: Denver 113, at New Orleans 108

April 28: at Denver, 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Denver 35-28 (Nuggets won last 1); Denver 4-1 in postseason (2009 Western Conference first round)