James Johnson doubtful to play at Orlando

New Orleans will try to get back into the win column Thursday in Orlando, facing the Magic for a second time this month. The status of one of the Pelicans’ key reserves remains in doubt.

Forward James Johnson (right adductor strain), whose last game was Sunday at New York, is listed as doubtful to play in Central Florida. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) are still listed as out for New Orleans. Alexander-Walker last played April 4 at Houston, while Hart’s most recent appearance was April 1 vs. Orlando.

On the Orlando side, in addition to season-ending injuries to Markelle Fultz (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (knee), four other Magic players were out for Tuesday’s defeat at Atlanta. The group included Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), James Ennis (calf), Otto Porter (foot) and Terrence Ross (back).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (25-33, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss vs. Brooklyn

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

ORLANDO (18-40, 14TH IN EAST)

Tuesday loss at Atlanta

Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Dwayne Bacon, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr.

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

April 1: Orlando 115, New Orleans 110 (OT)

April 22: at Orlando, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Orlando 22-18 (Magic won last 5)