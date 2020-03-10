Injury list remains same, with three Pelicans out for Wednesday at Sacramento
There were no changes made to Tuesday's injury report, which the Pelicans released this afternoon in advance of Wednesday's 9:30 p.m. Central game at Sacramento. The game will be broadcast by Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN and ESPN Radio 100.3 FM. Key reserve JJ Redick remains out of action due to a left hamstring strain.
Redick is joined by rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (right wrist) and Darius Miller (Achilles).
