Brandon Ingram drives against Jae Crowder

Game 4 playoff postgame wrap: No. 8 Pelicans 118, No. 1 Suns 103

Series tied 2-2
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 24, 2022

With Brandon Ingram finding holes in Phoenix’s elite defense, Jose Alvarado finding ways to bother the Suns’ elite point guard in the backcourt and Herbert Jones swatting everything that showed up on his defensive radar, eighth-seeded New Orleans stood toe-to-toe against the Western Conference’s top seed Sunday for three quarters, then put them away in the fourth.

The Pelicans evened their series against the Suns, powered by a third straight game of 30-plus points by Ingram. Alvarado was a menace on defense in the backcourt, while Jones managed to block three three-point shots by Phoenix. Alvarado forced future Hall of Famer Chris Paul into an eight-second violation, and later stole the ball from behind in what's become a common tactic by him, to the utter delight of a sellout home crowd.

New Orleans trailed 51-49 at intermission, but outscored Phoenix 35-23 in the third quarter, then stretched the lead to as many as 18 points in the final stanza.

“They’re a tough team,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of the Suns, whom he coached as an assistant the previous two seasons under Monty Williams. “They make you bring it. We’re proud of our guys, the effort, the energy. We competed at a high level for 48 minutes.”

"We just wanted to be more aggressive, continue to play our style of basketball," Jones said on postgame radio of the Pelicans taking the game to the Suns, after sometimes being a step behind in Friday's Game 3. "Get back to how we play defensively and offensively."

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Alvarado capped a big surge by New Orleans by driving to the basket and getting fouled, sinking two free throws for a 101-85 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Moments earlier, the Smoothie King Center crowd chanted and sang “Jose!” in honor the catalytic reserve point guard. CJ McCollum added another crowd-pleasing score with a three-pointer to make it 107-90 with three-plus minutes to go.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ingram has been a force to be reckoned with all series, but Game 4's third quarter may have been his best period so far, as he piled up 16 points. The forward was vexing for Phoenix in the first three quarters, tallying all of his 30 points. He finished 11/23 from the field and 7/10 from the foul line.

“Brandon is playing some of his best basketball of the season,” Green said. “And he’s doing it on the biggest stage. It’s great to see. He’s more than capable. He’s the real deal. He puts the work in in practice and we’re seeing it on display.”

BY THE NUMBERS

11: Years since the Pelicans played a Game 6 in any playoff series. By winning Sunday, they guaranteed they’ll be in one Thursday in the Smoothie King Center vs. Phoenix. But first, New Orleans will try to notch a second victory on the Suns' home floor Tuesday in Game 5.

48-39: New Orleans rebounding edge. The Pelicans have won the board battle in all four games of the series.

7/27, 6/24: Phoenix three-point shooting, followed by New Orleans three-point shooting. The category was basically a wash, which qualifies as a win for the Pelicans.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

HALFCOURT DEFENSE

Significantly better for New Orleans, which did not allow Paul to take over at all, unlike the fourth quarter of Game 3. Paul finished 2/8 from the field and scored four points.

TURNOVER MARGIN

Not only did New Orleans fare much better in the turnover department, but the Pelicans won it Sunday, forcing 13 and only committing nine.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

An emphasis on getting Jonas Valanciunas more involved in the offense yielded early dividends, with the center scoring 11 first-half points on 5/7 shooting. He was even bigger in the second half, finishing with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Valanciunas was 9/15 from the field.

Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, alo

2021-22 Playoffs Game 4: Pelicans vs Suns

Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, alo
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:02
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  02:43
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  04:03
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  07:03
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  05:23
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:46
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:43
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:54
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:56
New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs the Phoenix Suns from Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
Brandon Ingram (30 points) highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Brandon Ingram leads Pelicans with 30 points in New Orleans' Game 4 victory, which evened the series at 2-2.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Jonas Valanciunas scores a career-playoff-high 26 points vs. Phoenix in Game 4 as the Pelicans even the series at 2-2.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:01
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/24/2022
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:00
Jose 'Grand Theft' Alvarado picks Chris Paul's pocket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado finally gets the sneaky steal from behind on Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:46
Herb Jones with multiple game-changing defensive plays in the 4th quarter
Herb Jones astoundingly blocks two 3-pointers and steals an inbounds pass while generally disrupting the Suns' offense down the stretch.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:00
Herb Jones at it again on the block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with another huge block vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
Herb Jones late game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with another big defensive play on the steal and dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:58
Jonas Valanciunas triple gets the Pelicans bench up | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drains the three pointer late vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:31
Herb Jones full extension block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the big time block late in the game vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:57
Brandon Ingram posterizes Torrey Craig | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram destroys the rim on the monster dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
Herb Jones over the shoulder high off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with a pretty hook shot high off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram fakes out Mikal Bridges twice on the jumper
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram continues to cook as he gets Mikal Bridges in the air twice before knocking down the mid-range jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:16
Jaxson Hayes dunk off Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds a cutting Jaxson Hayes for the monster dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram hot start to 2nd half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was all over the place to start the 2nd half vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:44
Jonas Valanciunas spinning and-1 reverse | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas spins to the rim and finishes with the and-1 reverse layup vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
CJ McCollum strong driving dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes hard to the hole on the dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas putback dunk and drive and finish | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas doesn't quit on the putback dunk and adds a nice drive and finish on the next play vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram unbelievable at the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the amazing double-clutch layup high off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:22
