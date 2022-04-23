Game 3 playoff postgame wrap: No. 1 Suns 114, No. 8 Pelicans 111

Attempting to post consecutive victories over the Western Conference’s top seed and seize a lead in a best-of-seven series Friday, New Orleans played Phoenix evenly for three-plus quarters. In crunch time, a familiar face in the Crescent City carried the Suns to victory. After the Pelicans sliced into a 13-point second-half deficit, Phoenix guard Chris Paul – the all-time New Orleans leader in a few statistical categories – went on a fourth-quarter scoring barrage from mid-range. For the second time in the series, the Suns used a late outburst from their veteran All-Star floor general to overtake the Pelicans.

“You try to take the ball out of his hands as much as you can, but he’s crafty,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Paul, a former teammate on the 2010-11 New Orleans Hornets. “There’s a reason why he’s one of the top 75 players of all time. In late-game situations, he can set the table and control the game.

“But our guys, we fought and I’m proud of them. It was a hard-fought game. A couple key mistakes down the stretch for us, but we’ll be fine.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans came up empty on a series of critical possessions, allowing Phoenix to build a 106-97 lead with less than a minute remaining. After Paul sank a pair of free throws, it was 108-100 at 0:30. CJ McCollum drained a three-pointer that cut it to a one-possession game late, but the final buzzer sounded as the ball went through the hoop.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

On a night when New Orleans needed a late push to climb up from the low 40s percentage-wise from the field, Brandon Ingram was a needed efficient source of offense, going 11/19 and notching 34 points. The 2020 All-Star also was 3/6 from three-point range and 9/10 on free throws.

BY THE NUMBERS

9:58: Jaxson Hayes playing time. The New Orleans starting power forward was ejected due to a flagrant foul-penalty 2 when he knocked over Jae Crowder in the first half.

25-9: Phoenix run to close the second quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 59-48 halftime edge. The Suns went up by 13 early in the third period before the Pelicans surged back into the game.

15: New Orleans turnovers. Phoenix only committed six, leading to just seven NOLA points.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

STAY HOT FROM DISTANCE

New Orleans followed up its best three-point shooting game of the season with a below average night, going just 11/32 at 34 percent. That rate was even a little deceptive because the hosts made a few threes in the final minute after the Suns had essentially sealed the win.

KEEP ATTACKING THE GLASS

It was more of the same in the series, with New Orleans controlling the backboards a third straight game vs. Phoenix. The Pelicans won rebounding 45-35, but the Suns pulled down some crucial offensive caroms to extend fourth-quarter possessions.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

With Devin Booker (hamstring) reportedly out for multiple games, the Suns leaned more heavily on Deandre Ayton, who was fantastic in the first half (21 points) and totaled 28. JaVale McGee provided more scoring punch from the center position with 15 points off the bench in just 12 minutes. No Booker but Phoenix still shot 51 percent from the field, though it was very poor on three-pointers (4/26).