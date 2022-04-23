Brandon Ingram faces up against Torrey Craig

Game 3 playoff postgame wrap: No. 1 Suns 114, No. 8 Pelicans 111

Suns lead series 2-1
by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 22, 2022

Attempting to post consecutive victories over the Western Conference’s top seed and seize a lead in a best-of-seven series Friday, New Orleans played Phoenix evenly for three-plus quarters. In crunch time, a familiar face in the Crescent City carried the Suns to victory. After the Pelicans sliced into a 13-point second-half deficit, Phoenix guard Chris Paul – the all-time New Orleans leader in a few statistical categories – went on a fourth-quarter scoring barrage from mid-range. For the second time in the series, the Suns used a late outburst from their veteran All-Star floor general to overtake the Pelicans.

“You try to take the ball out of his hands as much as you can, but he’s crafty,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Paul, a former teammate on the 2010-11 New Orleans Hornets. “There’s a reason why he’s one of the top 75 players of all time. In late-game situations, he can set the table and control the game.

“But our guys, we fought and I’m proud of them. It was a hard-fought game. A couple key mistakes down the stretch for us, but we’ll be fine.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans came up empty on a series of critical possessions, allowing Phoenix to build a 106-97 lead with less than a minute remaining. After Paul sank a pair of free throws, it was 108-100 at 0:30. CJ McCollum drained a three-pointer that cut it to a one-possession game late, but the final buzzer sounded as the ball went through the hoop.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

On a night when New Orleans needed a late push to climb up from the low 40s percentage-wise from the field, Brandon Ingram was a needed efficient source of offense, going 11/19 and notching 34 points. The 2020 All-Star also was 3/6 from three-point range and 9/10 on free throws.

BY THE NUMBERS

9:58: Jaxson Hayes playing time. The New Orleans starting power forward was ejected due to a flagrant foul-penalty 2 when he knocked over Jae Crowder in the first half.

25-9: Phoenix run to close the second quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 59-48 halftime edge. The Suns went up by 13 early in the third period before the Pelicans surged back into the game.

15: New Orleans turnovers. Phoenix only committed six, leading to just seven NOLA points.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

STAY HOT FROM DISTANCE

New Orleans followed up its best three-point shooting game of the season with a below average night, going just 11/32 at 34 percent. That rate was even a little deceptive because the hosts made a few threes in the final minute after the Suns had essentially sealed the win.

KEEP ATTACKING THE GLASS

It was more of the same in the series, with New Orleans controlling the backboards a third straight game vs. Phoenix. The Pelicans won rebounding 45-35, but the Suns pulled down some crucial offensive caroms to extend fourth-quarter possessions.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

With Devin Booker (hamstring) reportedly out for multiple games, the Suns leaned more heavily on Deandre Ayton, who was fantastic in the first half (21 points) and totaled 28. JaVale McGee provided more scoring punch from the center position with 15 points off the bench in just 12 minutes. No Booker but Phoenix still shot 51 percent from the field, though it was very poor on three-pointers (4/26).

CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Friday night's Playoff game versus the Phoenix Suns.

2021-22 Playoffs Game 3: Pelicans vs Suns

CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Friday night's Playoff game versus the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 23, 2022  |  04:57
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's Playoff game versus the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 23, 2022  |  03:27
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 | 4/22/21
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday night's Playoff game versus the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 23, 2022  |  03:56
Larry Nance Jr. Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1, Game 3 | 4/22/21
Larry Nance Jr. Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1, Game 3 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Friday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 23, 2022  |  03:20
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 35 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 35 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Brandon Ingram (35 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/22/2022
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns

CJ McCollum (30 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/22/2022
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:02
Jose Alvarado mid-range game | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Jose Alvarado mid-range game | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado dances around and finds his mid-range shot.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:21
Jose Alvarado strong drive | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Jose Alvarado strong drive | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado drives into the defense and finishes off the glass.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 10 points in the third quarter to close the gap against the Suns.
Apr 22, 2022  |  01:05
Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones shows up on defense with the steal and fast break dunk.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:11
Herbert Jones scores through contact | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Herbert Jones scores through contact | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drives to the hoop and scores through the contact.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:24
CJ McCollum smooth shots | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
CJ McCollum smooth shots | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores a quick eight points out of the break.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:36
Devonte' Graham gets hot from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Devonte' Graham gets hot from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham gets hot from behind the three point line early in the second quarter.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:32
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans go on a 11-0 run vs. Phoenix Suns in the first and second quarter of Game 3.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram finishes with the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Brandon Ingram finishes with the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram trails the play and finishes with the slam.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:11
Devonte' Graham launches the triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Devonte' Graham launches the triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham rolls off the pick and knocks down the triple.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:10
Herbert Jones euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Herbert Jones euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones goes one-on-one against Chris Paul and euro-steps to the rim.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes opens with hammer slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Jaxson Hayes opens with hammer slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes cuts to the rim for slam.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:13
Jonas Valanciunas swats Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Jonas Valanciunas swats Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas swats Phoenix Suns Mikal Bridges.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3
Jaxson Hayes interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2022  |  04:17
Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3
Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2022  |  01:48
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 3 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 3 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in game three of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 8:30 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN. #nba #Pelicans
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:00
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  05:03
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:40
CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  06:05
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speeds past the defenders on the up and under vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:18
