Fox Sports New Orleans to begin rebroadcasts of 2019-20 Pelicans games Wednesday

It’s been less than a week since New Orleans most recently arrived at an NBA arena to compete in a game – and just nine days since the Pelicans actually played one, a March 8 win at Minnesota – but you may already be missing the soothing tones of Joel Meyers and the energetic analysis of Antonio Daniels.

Not to worry, the team’s television duo will be broadcasting three Pelicans games over the next five nights on Fox Sports New Orleans. Well, sort of.

During the NBA’s suspension of the 2019-20 season, the Pelicans’ TV network will present replays of some of the team’s top games from the campaign thus far. The series tips off Wednesday with the rebroadcast of one of New Orleans’ most impressive victories, a 132-127 home win over the LA Clippers from Nov. 14. This weekend will feature late-December matchups against Denver and Indiana.

Here’s this week’s schedule of replayed games on Fox Sports New Orleans:

Wednesday, March 18, LA Clippers at New Orleans (from Nov. 14), 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, New Orleans at Denver (from Dec. 25), 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 22, Indiana at New Orleans (from Dec. 28), 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.