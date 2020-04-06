Fox Sports New Orleans to add in-game interviews to replays starting Thursday

In addition to appearing on the “Pelicans Playback” show hosted by Jennifer Hale, beginning Thursday each guest for the “pregame” half-hour streaming broadcast will also participate in Fox Sports New Orleans’ game replays. First-year members of the Pelicans front office David Griffin and Trajan Langdon will make their second appearances on Playback, then take part in the Fox rebroadcasts on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Pelicans radio sideline reporter/host Caroline Gonzalez will tip off the week by appearing on Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. Playback show with Hale.

This week’s replays on FSNOLA are all road victories for New Orleans, including a pair of hard-fought triumphs in Northern California and Michigan.

This week’s schedule for Fox Sports New Orleans game rebroadcasts (“Pelicans Playback” guest):

Tuesday 7 and 10 p.m.: New Orleans at Minnesota from March 8 (Caroline Gonzalez at 6:30)

Thursday 7 and 10 p.m.: New Orleans at Sacramento from Jan. 4 (David Griffin at 6:30)

Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.: New Orleans at Detroit from Jan. 13 (Trajan Langdon at 6:30)