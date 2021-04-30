Four Pelicans players listed out vs. Timberwolves

The New Orleans Pelicans listed four players out vs. the Timberwolves. Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Didi Louzada (not with team) are all listed out on the team’s Injury Report for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pelicans finish up their three-game road trip in Minnesota on Saturday night, where they will take on the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (28-35, 11TH IN WEST)

Thursday win at Oklahoma City

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangómez

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (20-44, 14TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Timberwolves

Ricky Rubio, Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Jan. 23: New Orleans 110, at Minnesota 120

SECOND HALF

March 11: New Orleans 105, vs. Minnesota 135

May 1: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 33-30 (Timberwolves won last 2)