Four Pelicans players listed out vs. Timberwolves
The New Orleans Pelicans listed four players out vs. the Timberwolves. Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Didi Louzada (not with team) are all listed out on the team’s Injury Report for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Pelicans finish up their three-game road trip in Minnesota on Saturday night, where they will take on the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (28-35, 11TH IN WEST)
Thursday win at Oklahoma City
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangómez
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (20-44, 14TH IN WEST)
Thursday win vs. Timberwolves
Ricky Rubio, Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
Jan. 23: New Orleans 110, at Minnesota 120
SECOND HALF
March 11: New Orleans 105, vs. Minnesota 135
May 1: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 33-30 (Timberwolves won last 2)