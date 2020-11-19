Five things to know about New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr.

1) Kira Lewis Jr. was a consensus top 50 high school recruit nationally. On the 247Sports composite, he was the 39th-ranked player in the country and a top player in the state of Alabama.

2) The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo guard out of Hazel Green High School, elected to stay in-state for college, attending the University of Alabama for two seasons.

3) Lewis Jr. was born on April 6, 2001. That means he played his entire freshman season at Alabama at just 17 years old. He was originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, but re-classified to be eligible for the 2018 season.

4) In 2019, Lewis Jr. helped lead the United States to a gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece

5) Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 37 points on Feb. 8, 2020, in a 105–102 overtime win against Georgia.