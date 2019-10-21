Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 21, 2019

1) It’s almost here. New Orleans will travel to Toronto this morning, in advance of Tuesday’s season opener in Canada. The game will be televised nationally by TNT at 7 p.m. Central, as well as broadcast on the Pelicans Radio Network. As the 2019 NBA champions, the Raptors will be receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony.

2) Alvin Gentry, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick all discussed the start of the 2019-20 season after Sunday’s practice. Gentry indicated that it is likely Redick will get a starting nod against the Raptors.



3) Read the latest preseason profile on Pelicans guard Josh Hart.



4) Check out a statistical preview of the Pelicans, including separate pieces on the team’s frontcourt players, as well as backcourt players.



5) New Orleans waived three players this weekend, getting its roster down to 15. The Pelicans also have two-way contract signees Zylan Cheatham and Josh Gray.

