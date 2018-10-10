Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 10, 2018

1) New Orleans visits Miami at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for its fourth preseason game. Watch live on Pelicans.com. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6. The team returns to the Big Easy immediately afterward, with a Thursday home game vs. Toronto wrapping up a five-game exhibition slate.

2) Read about Julius Randle’s NBA career and preferences.



3) Ian Clark and the Pelicans are out to prove the second half of last season and playoffs was no one-time occurrence.



4) Check out photos from Tuesday’s court dedication at A.L. Davis Playground.



5) Alvin Gentry and multiple Pelicans players spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice.

