Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 14, 2018

1) For a third time this season (out of 13 scheduled appearances), New Orleans will play a game on national TV, visiting Minnesota at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Pelicans are 1-1 so far on the national airwaves, winning handily in Houston (ESPN), but losing at Portland (TNT). WRNO 99.5 FM pregame coverage begins at 6:30, with Fox Sports New Orleans returning with its game coverage Friday vs. New York.

2) Watch our Road Trip Preview video, hosted by Daniel Sallerson. The Timberwolves are expected to debut trade acquisitions Dario Saric and Robert Covington in Wednesday’s game.



3) New Orleans (7-6) practiced in Minneapolis’ Target Center on Tuesday. Watch post-practice interviews with Julius Randle and Darius Miller. The team is back in the same venue Wednesday morning for shootaround. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.



4) Read more about the impact E’Twaun Moore is making for the Pelicans, who benefited greatly from Moore’s 30-point outing in Toronto on Monday.

5) On Western Conference Wednesday here, the Pelicans are currently tied for ninth place in the standings with Utah and the Lakers, but they’re also just 1.5 games out of third. New Orleans is only 4-6 in conference games, adding to the importance of a stretch this week of facing Minnesota, Denver and San Antonio over the next six nights. Based on the current standings, New Orleans has faced five of the top six teams in the West on the road, but has only hosted the Clippers from that group.