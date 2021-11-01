Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 1, 2021

Posted: Nov 01, 2021

1)      The upcoming slate for New Orleans is a relatively daunting one. Week 3 of the NBA schedule for the Pelicans (1-6) consists of the first three games of a four-game Western Conference road trip, with the finale occurring at the start of Week 4 (at Dallas on Nov. 8). The Pelicans will play at Phoenix (2-3) on Tuesday, followed by a Wednesday back-to-back at Sacramento (3-3) and a Friday game at Golden State (5-1). All games this week are late-night affairs tipping off at 9 p.m. Central.

2)      The Pelicans will practice this afternoon at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, prior to traveling to Arizona. Check Pelicans.com later for a Monday practice report, as well as the latest injury report.

3)      Tuesday’s opponent, Phoenix, currently holds the No. 10 spot – which represents the final play-in berth – in the Western Conference standings. The Suns are two games ahead of New Orleans.

4)      Read NBA Superlatives with guard Tomas Satoransky.

5)      In case you missed it, New Orleans dropped a hard-fought game 123-117 to New York on Saturday. Watch postgame reaction from Willie Green, Josh Hart and Devonte’ Graham.

