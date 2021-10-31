NBA Superlatives 2021-22: Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky

New Orleans guard Tomas Satoransky is only in his sixth NBA season, yet that’s tied for the third-most experience on the Pelicans’ roster, with Garrett Temple (Year 12) and Jonas Valanciunas (Year 10) the only teammates who’ve been in the league longer. Satoransky is also the second-oldest New Orleans player, having just celebrated his 30th birthday Saturday (Oct. 30).

Now with his third NBA franchise, the native of the Czech Republic discussed his career and the league with Pelicans.com:

Most memorable moment in the NBA: “Probably getting a triple-double in a game three years ago with the Wizards (18 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists). That was pretty nice.” [smiles]

Most memorable dunk in the NBA: “On Brook Lopez, also three years ago.”

Most embarrassing moment in the NBA: “I never really get dunked on badly, but I had a couple ankle-breaker crossovers by Mike James last season. He stepped on my foot, just for the record. [smiles] Also James Harden did something similar to me. But who doesn’t he do that to? So it’s nothing unusual.”

Most surprising thing about the NBA as a rookie: “The travel. It was something I didn’t expect how it was going to be. It’s crazy how everything goes so fast and traveling all around the United States.”

Toughest players to face at his position: “Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard.”

Most underrated player in the NBA: “There are a couple of them, but I’ll just pick one and say Danilo Gallinari.”

Best uniforms in the NBA (besides the Pelicans’): “I used to love those blue uniforms of the Denver Nuggets. I also like the Miami Heat’s Vice uniforms.”

Favorite road arena: “I like the new arenas of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.”

Favorite road trip, based on the city: “Probably on the East Coast, going to New York or Brooklyn. I love to (visit) there. I wouldn’t want to live there, but there are so many things to do there, and I get to see a lot of friends of mine.”