Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 4, 2022

1) Two teams look to maintain their winning streaks when the Pelicans take on the Utah Jazz tonight at the Smoothite King Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets can still be purchased here. New Orleans (26-36) continued to be one of the NBA’s best teams since the All-Star break on Wednesday, rolling to a 125-95 home victory over Sacramento, its third straight win by 15-plus points.



2) On Thursday, Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson joined the Pelicans Weekly show to recap the first 3 wins post All-Star break.



3) New Orleans released their injury report yesterday for both the Pelicans and the Jazz. Check it out here to see who will be unavailable for tonight's matchup.

4) Read Thursday's practice report here and see how New Orleans' changes to their bench unit have improved their tempo over the last few games.



5) Head Coach Willie Green along with guards, Jose Alvarado and Tony Snell spoke to the media after yesterday's practice. View post-practice media availability here.