Mark Medina on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 2, 2022
NBA.com's Mark Medina joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss CJ McCollum and the Pelicans pursuit of a play-in spot.
Herbert Jones on playing with Jaxson Hayes in the starting lineup | Pelicans Shootaround 3-2-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks following shootaround on 3-2-22.
CJ McCollum on getting in a rhythm | Pelicans Shootaround 3-2-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following shootaround on 3-2-22.
| 05:24
Behind the Scenes: Swin Cash in Muses
Go behind the scenes with New Orleans Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations Swin Cash as she rides as honorary muse in the Muses parade during 2022 Mardi Gras.
| 01:23
Jaxson Hayes dunk of the pretty pass from Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes with the big dunk of the pretty pass from guard Jose Alvarado vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:19
CJ McCollum extends lead to 17 vs Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum extends the Pelicans lead to 17 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram rainbows it in off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes up and under high off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers for the first points of the game (2/27/2022).
| 00:23
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-2022
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers from Sunday, February 27, 2022.
| 03:00
Herbert Jones announced with Team Worthy | 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones is announced with Team James Worthy for the Rising Stars game during 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 02:16
McLaren Grills Mardi Gras BBQ with King Cake Baby
It’s almost Mardi Gras day! World Champion Pitmaster James Cruse fired up his new Pelicans x McLaren Custom Grill and cooked up some delicious BBQ to fuel Theo and King Cake Baby for these last few parades.
| 02:02
Garrett Temple talks Temple Family history, LSU integration with father Collis Temple Jr. | Black History Month
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple talks to his father Collis Temple Jr. about the Temple Family history before, during, and after integration at LSU in honor of Black History Month. Collis Temple Jr. was the first black athlete to play varsity basketball at LSU.
| 11:36
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95
The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 123-95. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram added 19 points, five rebounds & eight assists in the win.
| 00:01
Devonte' Graham on running the second unit | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 04:05
Willie Green on blowout win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 04:35
Brandon Ingram on big win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 05:05
CJ McCollum (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 01:59
Brandon Ingram (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 01:55
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 01:37
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk
| 00:00
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 02/27/2022
| 00:00
Jonas Valanciunas triple to extend big lead | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a triple to extend the big lead against the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:15
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:00
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block
| 00:00
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam (2/27/2022).
| 00:00
