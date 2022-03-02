Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 2, 2022

1) Now in 10th place, New Orleans (25-36) has an opportunity to gain more ground in the Western Conference play-in race Wednesday, hosting Sacramento (23-40) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) Read Tuesday’s injury report. The Pelicans will hold shootaround this morning. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.



3) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans has the same record as No. 11 Portland (25-36) but holds the tiebreaker based on a 1-0 lead in the season series. By virtue of a Lakers loss late Tuesday to Dallas, the gap between ninth-place Los Angeles (27-34) and New Orleans is only two games. No. 12 San Antonio (24-38) is 1.5 games behind the Pelicans.

4) Upcoming West scoreboard watching:

Wednesday

Portland (25-36) at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Sacramento (23-40) at San Antonio (24-38), 7:30 p.m.

LA Lakers (27-34) at LA Clippers, 9 p.m.

Friday

No relevant games

Saturday

Sacramento at Dallas, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

LA Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

5) Watch episode 7 of “The Squad” all-access video series.