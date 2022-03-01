Pelicans injury list remains unchanged for Wednesday home game vs. Kings

After moving into 10th place in the Western Conference by virtue of Sunday’s one-sided victory in Los Angeles, New Orleans now has three teams just behind it in the standings, in the race for a play-in tournament berth. Like Portland and San Antonio, Sacramento is among that trio. The Kings will pay a visit to the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM), trailing the Pelicans by three games. Sacramento can clinch a 2021-22 tiebreaker over New Orleans by prevailing Wednesday, already holding a 2-0 edge in the season series (the next tiebreaker is conference record; New Orleans is 16-20, while Sacramento is 16-24).

Three Pelicans players remain listed as out for Wednesday’s intraconference matchup, including Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Sacramento, guard Terence Davis (wrist) is out long term after undergoing surgery, while center Richaun Holmes (back) was ruled out and did not play in Monday’s win in Oklahoma City.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

SACRAMENTO (23-40, 13TH IN WEST)

Monday win at Oklahoma City

De’Aaron Fox, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Domantas Sabonis

NEW ORLEANS (25-36, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at LA Lakers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 29: Sacramento 113, at New Orleans 109

Nov. 3: at Sacramento 112, New Orleans 99

March 2: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 5: at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 36-31 (Kings won last 2)