Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 19, 2021

1) The Pelicans travel to Denver and faceoff against the Nuggets on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m CST. Catch the action on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after last night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com on Saturday afternoon to see the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.

4) Listen to Jaxson Hayes on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - March 18, 2021. Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson sits down for an exclusive interview with New Orleans center Jaxson Hayes about the his recent improvements off the bench, the challenges in an unique NBA season, plus his passion for fishing

5) Read the latest edition of “24 Seconds,” presented by Ibotta, this time featuring Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy.