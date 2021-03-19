24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Stan Van Gundy

Stan Van Gundy noted in multiple November and December interviews that one reason he looked forward to coaching in New Orleans was the uniqueness and beauty of the city. Unfortunately, amid the circumstances of the pandemic, he hasn’t yet been able to fully experience the Big Easy. In the meantime, the longtime NBA coach joined Pelicans.com to field a few questions, recalling an enjoyable “group project” that resulted in a unique gift for his wife:

Pelicans.com: Many people seemed to take note of a quote from preseason you made about this team and roster. For the uninitiated, what did you mean when you said, “You're not punking the New Orleans Pelicans?”

Van Gundy: You know, a lot of times with young teams, (opponents) will try to take liberties with (them), get a little physical with (them). You’re going to have a hard time getting physical with the frontline of Steven Adams and Zion Williamson.

Pelicans.com: Certainly, there are measureable things for this, but do we know who’s stronger between the two of them?

Van Gundy: Nah, I’ll let them decide that, and let you know. I just know when it comes to questions like that, I always say you can have the first pick; I’ll take second pick and I’ll do pretty well.

Pelicans.com: You are paid to be a professional basketball coach. Is basketball your passion as well? When did that begin for you?

Van Gundy: Yeah, I don’t think you’d be in this profession if it wasn’t your passion. I grew up around it. My dad coached for 40 years at the high school and small college levels, junior college levels. So I was around basketball coaches and coaching my entire life. And it’s certainly a passion. I don’t think that there’s any doubt about that. And I’m happy to be back doing it.

Pelicans.com: There are a handful of players on the roster who are not from the United States. Is that about on par for what this league has been over the last 20 years? Do you see even more international talent coming in the next few years?

Van Gundy: Yeah, I think there’s always international talent coming in now. This is a worldwide game. The NBA is a worldwide league. It’s a worldwide league for fans. We have plenty of fans in other countries. There are players coming from all around the globe. So I just assume that that will continue.

Pelicans.com: Do you have a favorite gift you’ve ever given or received?

Van Gundy: The one I remember giving was just a year ago to my wife. My wife’s a huge classic rock fan and started to learn to play the drums, not too long ago. We had a drum set upstairs in our house in Florida. That room had been a library and we turned it into a music memorabilia room. So now she’s got a guitar autographed by Joan Jett and some stuff autographed by Queen. We’ve got an original, used, Ringo Starr/Beatles drum head and a lot of those things in the room. (Giving those gifts) was fun No. 1 – because we knew my wife would like it – but No. 2, because myself and my kids, we all participated in selecting the items. It was a lot of fun.