Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 18, 2019

1) Week 23 of the NBA season for New Orleans (30-42) includes road games against Dallas (28-41) and Orlando (33-38), followed by a three-day break from games, then Sunday’s home tilt vs. Houston (44-26). The competition gets progressively more difficult record-wise, with the Magic in contention for a playoff berth and Houston on its way to another postseason trip.

2) The Pelicans will try to get back into the win column Monday, visiting Dallas at 7:30. The winner of tonight’s matchup will be in third place in the Southwest Division.

3) The local and national focus on Monday’s meeting in Texas will primarily be on longtime Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki, who is four points from passing Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

