Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 11, 2022

1) In their second home game of the week, the Pelicans will host the Charlotte Hornets Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. here at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here.



2) New Orleans will be without the services of star guard CJ McCollum on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets after he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols. See the full injury report here.

3) Read this week's 24 Seconds featuring center Jonas Valančiūnas as he discusses his basketball background and his home country of Lithuania.

4) On Thursday's Pelicans Weekly Show, Todd Graffagnini sat down with Pelicans Assistant Coach Casey Hill.

5) Tenth-place New Orleans remain exactly halfway between the ninth place Lakers and 11th place Trail Blazers, trailing Los Angeles by 1.5 games, but ahead of Portland by 1.5 games. Both the Lakers and the Pelicans play Friday. San Antonio trails NOLA by two games; Sacramento is four games back.