New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum out Friday vs. Charlotte Hornets
New Orleans will be without the services of star guard CJ McCollum on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, as he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols.
Also out for New Orleans are star forward Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness), guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).
Friday's game is set for 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. It will be televised by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3 has the radio broadcast.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS
CHARLOTTE (32-35, 9TH IN EAST)
Wednesday loss vs. Boston
Lamelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee
NEW ORLEANS (27-39, 10TH IN WEST)
Wednesday loss vs Orlando
CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Tony Snell, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
SEASON SERIES
March 11: at New Orleans 7 p.m.
March 21: New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Pelicans 23-10 (Pelicans won last 1)