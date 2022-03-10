New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum out Friday vs. Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans will be without the services of star guard CJ McCollum on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, as he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

Also out for New Orleans are star forward Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness), guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

Friday's game is set for 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. It will be televised by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3 has the radio broadcast.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

CHARLOTTE (32-35, 9TH IN EAST)

Wednesday loss vs. Boston

Lamelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

NEW ORLEANS (27-39, 10TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss vs Orlando

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Tony Snell, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

March 11: at New Orleans 7 p.m.

March 21: New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Pelicans 23-10 (Pelicans won last 1)