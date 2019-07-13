Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 13, 2019

1) The summer league Pelicans have another chance to try to impress Saturday, this time just before prime time on national TV. Fourth-seeded New Orleans (3-1 in pool play) meets No. 5 Miami (also 3-1) at 5:30 p.m. Central on ESPN. Listen to the exclusive Pelicans local radio broadcast on ESPN Radio New Orleans, 100.3 FM, with Daniel Sallerson on the play-by-play.

2) This is Year 7 of the NBA Summer League’s tournament format. It’s already the second-furthest New Orleans has ever advanced under these rules; the ’15 Pelicans reached the semifinal round before being ousted by Phoenix and a huge offensive game by Devin Booker. Over the previous six years, New Orleans is a combined 3-6 in tournament play, winning twice in ’15 and once in ’17. Incidentally, Miami was bounced New Orleans from the tournament in two of the past three years, both in the opening round. In previous years, every team was invited to the tournament, but the format was changed this summer to only the top eight squads (out of 32 this year) reach the single-elimination bracket.

3) Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been one of the most impressive players in Las Vegas, ranking among the leaders in both scoring (third, 24.5) and assists (second, 7.0).



4) Fellow 2019 draft class member Didi Louzada is also off to an excellent start through two games played.



5) The winner of Saturday’s New Orleans-Miami game will face the winner of Boston-Memphis (3:30 p.m. Central on ESPN) in Sunday’s semifinal round. Tip-off time for that matchup has already been set for 5 p.m. Central (3 p.m. in Nevada).