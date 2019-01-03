Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 3, 2019

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 03, 2019

1)      New Orleans (17-22) dropped a 126-121 decision to Brooklyn on Wednesday, unable to rally from a 24-point deficit.

2)      Anthony Davis set a franchise record by amassing 26 rebounds against the Nets. Watch Davis’ postgame interview from the Barclays Center visiting locker room.

3)      Watch additional postgame reaction by the Pelicans from Elfrid Payton (season-high 25 points) and Alvin Gentry.

4)      The Pelicans are traveling this morning from New York to Ohio, in advance of Saturday’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is 7 p.m. Central.

5)      Gentry’s weekly radio show airs tonight on WRNO 99.5 FM at 6:30.

