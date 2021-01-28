Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 28, 2021

1) The Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Washington Wizards 124-106 on Wednesday night.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after the win.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com later Thursday afternoon to see the injury report for Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

4) Take a look at the highlights from last night's win over the Washington Wizards.



5) Read the latest edition of “24 Seconds,” presented by Ibotta, this time featuring Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes.