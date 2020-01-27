Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 27, 2020

1) On a tragic day in the NBA, New Orleans players – including three former members of the Lakers and two natives of the Los Angeles area – paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and spoke about his impact after Sunday’s game.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry, Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram.



3) On Fox Sports New Orleans TV, Holiday spoke about what Bryant meant to him and the basketball world, as did Pelicans broadcasters Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels.



4) New Orleans (18-29) defeated Boston 123-108, before heading out a road trip to Cleveland today. The Pelicans will return home for a Friday matchup vs. Memphis, the team currently in eighth place in the Western Conference.



5) Week 15 of the NBA schedule consists of just three games for New Orleans, including two meetings with squads currently in playoff position. After a Tuesday game in Ohio against the Cavaliers, the Pels host Memphis and are at Houston on Super Bowl Sunday. The game at the Rockets will be on ABC nationally.