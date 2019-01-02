Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 2, 2019

1) New Orleans (17-21) is back in action Wednesday, visiting Brooklyn (17-21) at 6:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6.

2) Read about Elfrid Payton’s immediate impact in Monday’s win over Minnesota.



3) Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner, hosted by dance team member Maggie.



4) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans remains in the No. 14 spot in the standings, but has a chance to move up this week, partly dependent on results in other games. Thirteenth-place Minnesota (17-20) visits Boston tonight on ESPN, while No. 12 Dallas (17-19) visits Charlotte.

5) The Pelicans will stay in New York City following tonight’s game against the Nets, then travel to Ohio tomorrow, in advance of Saturday’s game at Cleveland.