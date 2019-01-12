Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 12, 2019

1) In a matchup of Western Conference teams with identical records, New Orleans (20-22) will visit Minnesota (20-22) tonight at 7 p.m. The Pelicans carry a three-game winning streak into their meeting with the Timberwolves.

2) New Orleans is technically in 11th place in the West, despite a three-way deadlock between the Pelicans, Wolves and Mavericks (20-22). New Orleans is 2-1 vs. Dallas and 1-1 vs. Minnesota, for an aggregate of 3-2. Dallas is 2-0 against Minnesota, making it also 3-2 with the group, while Minnesota’s aggregate within the trio is 1-3. Memphis is only a half-game behind the group, with a 19-22 record heading into Saturday’s afternoon visit to Miami.

3) Read more on the team’s recent winning ways and the dominance of Anthony Davis in January.

4) Watch a Pelicans.com Road Trip Preview of Pelicans-Timberwolves, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



5) Listen to Friday’s Black and Blue Report for more discussion on the Pelicans’ five-game road trip.

