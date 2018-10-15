Five things to know about Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson

1) Johnson, acquired in exchange for New Orleans center Alexis Ajinca, appears to have been caught in a numbers crunch roster-wise with the Clippers. Johnson was a significant contributor for Los Angeles in 2017-18, starting 40 games out of his 78 appearances. He averaged 20.1 minutes per game.

2) Valued as much or more for his defensive impact than what he provides on offense throughout much of his NBA career, the athletic small forward had a 24-point game last season at Atlanta, featuring 6/7 shooting from three-point range. He sank three or more three-pointers in 10 different games in ’17-18.

3) The 31-year-old is an eight-year NBA veteran, entering the league as the No. 4 overall draft pick by Minnesota in ’10. He started 60-plus games in three of the first four seasons of his pro career, including 63 as a Timberwolves rookie.

4) Johnson reached the playoffs in two consecutive seasons with the Clippers, playing in a total of nine postseason games during the springs of ’16 and ’17. Los Angeles was eliminated in the West’s first round in both instances, by Portland and Utah, respecitvely. Badly-timed injuries to key players such as Chris Paul greatly hampered the Clippers’ hopes.

5) A native of Corsicana, Texas – which is located near Dallas – Johnson will now be roughly a 7.5-hour drive from his hometown. He starred in college at Syracuse for one season, leading the Orange to the Sweet 16, before declaring for the NBA draft (he began his college career at Iowa State before transferring). The ’10 Butler team that ousted Syracuse from the NCAA Tournament featured current pros Gordon Hayward and Shelvin Mack.