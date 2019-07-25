Five things to know about Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli

1) The 28-year-old Melli has had previous opportunities to come to the NBA and prove himself against the world’s top talent, but chose to remain in international leagues until this summer. “For all players, you come to the league when you’re ready,” a Pelicans scout said. “Some American players go to the NBA out of college, don’t make it – like Darius (Miller) – have to go to Europe, then come back and end up being more successful that way. A lot of success in the league is about the timing and the situation you come to. For some guys, it works out earlier or later than others. That’s part of the story with Nicolo.”

2) New Orleans views Melli as an excellent fit in its up-tempo system, with the 6-foot-9 forward also helping to fill a need for perimeter shooting. The native of Italy is a career 38.7 percent three-point shooter in Euroleague competition. “I think the situation with us is very appealing to him: the players we have, the system we play,” a Pelicans scout said. “There are a lot of playmakers on this team and he fits that mold. He’s also a playmaker from a different position. Very smart guy, very smart player. I think the team situation fits him, which may be one of the reasons he decided to come to the NBA now.”

3) Melli has been on NBA teams’ radar since his teenage years, as an up-and-coming talent in Italy from at least the age of 16. He eventually was a teammate in Germany of Miller, playing for the same Brose Bamberg club. He had previously spent his pro career in his home country, playing for Milano, but got out of his comfort zone and benefited greatly from the experience of being a prominent contributor for the German team.

4) He’s regarded as a versatile player. In addition to his aforementioned three-point ability, he has shot over 80 percent from the foul line in three of the last four years in Euroleague. He’s a solid rebounder and an above average passer from his position, described as “a guy other players like to play with.” His passing skill could be very beneficial on a roster that includes top-level finishers such as Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

5) Melli’s mother, Julie Vollertsen, was a silver medalist in women’s volleyball for the United States at the 1984 Olympics and later played the sport professionally in Italy. She met Nicolo’s father, Leopoldo Melli, in Italy, while being interviewed by Leopoldo on a TV show.