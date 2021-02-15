Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 15, 2021

1) With the league’s midseason break quickly approaching in early March, Week 9 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (11-15) features games against four teams that are all at least .500 on the season, including three home tilts. The slate begins Tuesday at Memphis (11-11), culminating a four-game road trip for the Pelicans. A four-game homestand opens Wednesday and Friday against a pair of streaking clubs, with Portland (16-10, winners of four straight) and Phoenix (17-9, won six in a row) coming to Louisiana. On Sunday, Boston (13-13) makes its lone visit of 2020-21 to New Orleans, for a special 2:30 p.m. game televised nationally by ABC.

2) The Pelicans were outplayed in the second half Sunday, losing 123-112 at Detroit.



3) Watch postgame interviews with Kira Lewis, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Stan Van Gundy. The team is off today, with no practice, but returns to game action Tuesday in Tennessee.



4) Check out action photos from Michigan.



5) Williamson continues to produce rare NBA statistical feats.