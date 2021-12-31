Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 31, 2021

1) In a special edition of the weekly “24 Seconds” Q&A presented by Ibotta, Pelicans.com closes out the 2021 calendar year by catching up with New Orleans players, finding out how they chose their current uniform numbers.

2) Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin joined the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show yesterday to dicuss overcoming adversity, Head Coach Willie Green and more.



3) Read about Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green and the positive mindset he has brought to the team despite the hardships faced at the beginning of the season.

4) New Orleans returns to practice after a two-day break, be sure to check Pelicans.com to see media availability from the head coach and Pelicans players that will speak later on today.

5) This weekend, the Pelicans will travel to Milwaukee for their second matchup against the Bucks which tips off at a unique time of 5:30 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM starting at 5.