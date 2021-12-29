Will Guillory on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 29, 2021
Will Guillory of The Athletic joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss last night's 108-104 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Audio Link
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104
After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 108-104. Herbert Jones led the way for the Pelicans with a career-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three block
All Videos
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104
After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 108-104. Herbert Jones led the way for the Pelicans with a career-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three block
| 00:01
Willie Green on Herb Jones, win over Cavs | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 05:47
Herbert Jones on his offense, fans in New Orleans | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 05:14
Garrett Temple on Herb Jones, 4Q offense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 04:32
Devonte' Graham on Herb Jones, Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 04:33
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores career-high 26 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones scored a career-high 26 points in the team's win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 12/28/2021
| 00:02
Herbert Jones on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Cavaliers 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks with Jen Hale about his career-high performance in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 01:27
Garrett Temple makes it rain in 4Q | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple knocks down five triples in the fourth quarter to close the gap.
| 00:55
Devonte Graham clutch triple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham knocks down the triple in crunch time against the Cavaliers.
| 00:27
Garrett Temple with 17 Points in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple racked up 17 points in the 4th Quarter vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 12/28/2021
| 00:01
Herbert Jones fast break bucket | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones turns on the jets for the fast break score, pulling the Pelicans within two.
| 00:18
Jared Harper hits the trey | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper knocks down the second chance triple.
| 00:12
Herbert Jones coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones collects the rebounds and goes the distance for the lay-up.
| 00:24
Jonas Valanciunas dunks in the post | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas posts up and slams home the score against the Cavaliers.
| 00:22
Jonas Valanciunas from downtown | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky returns the favor to Jonas Valanciunas for the straightaway triple.
| 00:18
Tomas Satoransky knocking down triples | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas kicks a pass back out to Tomas Satoransky for the three-pointer.
| 00:18
Jaxson Hayes euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes euro-steps around the defense for the finish at the rim.
| 00:24
Trey Murphy III drains corner three | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III knocks down the corner three against the Cavaliers.
| 00:08
Herbert Jones block and floater | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones turns defense to offense with the block and floater on the opposite end.
| 00:26
Jared Harper on stepping up and what he brings to the table | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper speaks to the media following shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
| 02:20
Herbert Jones on replicating Josh Hart's energy | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 02:59
24 Seconds with Jaxson Hayes presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes against the clock in this week's Tissot Player Spotlight. Learn about his off the court hobby, what fashion comeback choice, and more.
| 00:54
Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy host holiday shopping spree for YEP youth
On December 20, 2021, New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III hosted host 20 kids from Youth Empowerment Project for a holiday shopping spree.
| 00:47
Josh Hart on stepping up, growth opportunities | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
| 03:59
Garrett Temple on his performance, shorthanded roster | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
| 03:38
Willie Green on Josh Hart's leadership, Ingram's injury | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
| 04:16
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 29 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tallied 29 points in the team's loss vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on 12/26/21
| 00:01
Garrett Temple hustles back to reject Lu Dort at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple chases down Thunder's Lu Dort for the big rejection at the rim.
| 00:00
Garrett Temple steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple turns defense to offense with the steal and fast break finish.
| 00:15
Herbert Jones spins for score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones spins his way to the rim for the bucket.
| 00:20
NEXT UP: