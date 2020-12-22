Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 22, 2020

1) Following a rare off day, the Pelicans return to practice Tuesday morning. Watch post-practice interviews via our live stream on Pelicans.com this afternoon (time to be determined). The team will travel to Florida afterward, in advance of Wednesday’s regular season opener against Toronto.

2) NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg joined Monday’s Pelicans Podcast to discuss the upcoming New Orleans campaign and former Turner Sports colleague Stan Van Gundy.



3) Listen to Sirius XM Radio’s Pelicans season preview, hosted by the TV duo of Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels.



4) In the community, Brandon Ingram made a holiday donation to Boys Town Louisiana.



5) On most Tuesdays throughout the 2020-21 season, we’ll take a look at where the Pelicans are placed on prominent national power rankings. NBA.com lists New Orleans at No. 18 overall, while The Athletic has the club at 15th. As John Schuhmann of NBA.com noted, the Pelicans enjoyed an elite preseason at one end of the floor: “With Zion Williamson averaging 30.6 points per 36 minutes and taking 28 of his 35 shots in the restricted area, the Pelicans did have the preseason’s most efficient offense (for what that’s worth).” The 2020-21 NBA regular season tips off tonight on TNT with a doubleheader featuring Golden State (No. 15 on NBA.com’s rankings) at Brooklyn (No. 6), followed by the Clippers (No. 4) visiting the Lakers (No. 1).