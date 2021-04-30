Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 30, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-95 on Thursday to move within three games of Golden State for the final play-in spot. Read Jim Eichenhofer's Panzura postgame wrap.



2) Thursday's game was the 82nd of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's NBA career. Early Friday afternoon we'll have a detailed breakdown of everything the Duke product has achieved in his brief career.

3) Marc Spears from ESPN's The Undefeated is the guest on the Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek and talks about Williamson and the Pelicans. It will be live at 1 p.m.

4) Get to know Pelicans rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. by reading our 24 second article presented by Ibotta.

5) The Injury Report for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be released later Friday afternoon.