Brandon Ingram shoots a layup over Moses Brown

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 109, Thunder 95

Pelicans (28-35), Thunder (21-42)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 29, 2021

Oklahoma City made NBA history Thursday by using a starting lineup that reportedly was the youngest ever in the league’s 70-plus seasons, averaging roughly 20 years and six months. But as New Orleans head coach Stan Van Gundy pointed out pregame, in some ways the Pelicans are nearly as young as the Thunder.

Twenty-year-old Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, 23, powered New Orleans to a double-digit halftime advantage and alternated strong quarters after intermission. They combined to score 51 points. Off the bench, New Orleans rookies Kira Lewis Jr. and Naji Marshall, as well as second-year pros Jaxson Hayes and Wenyen Gabriel, gave the visitors a first-half spark in a back-to-back.

Combined with Golden State's loss at Minnesota, New Orleans cut its deficit on the final play-in spot to three games. The Warriors and Pelicans have one game each prior to a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back between the squads in the Crescent City. On Saturday, Golden State is at Houston, while New Orleans visits Minnesota.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Williamson threw down a dunk midway through the fourth quarter, giving New Orleans a 96-76 lead. The Pelicans were able to stretch an 11-point lead through three periods into a much more comfortable margin. Williamson scored 10 final-stanza points.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ingram was a mid-range maestro, sinking more shots from that area of the floor than in perhaps any game of the 2020-21 season. He finished with 24 points on 10/20 shooting, setting the tone with eight points in the first quarter to stake the guests to a 31-20 edge. Van Gundy also credited Ingram for his defensive performance, with the Pelicans putting Ingram on Darius Bazley after Bazley started the night in strong fashion.

BY THE NUMBERS

5-5: New Orleans record in its last 10 road games, a vast improvement from starting 6-14 away from the Big Easy. Among the five most recent road defeats, three were by slim margins at Washington, New York and Denver, additional evidence of the greater competitiveness.

5/29: New Orleans three-point shooting. The Pelicans won for the third time this season while making five or fewer treys, including victories over San Antonio and Philadelphia.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

KNOW PERSONNEL

Oklahoma City put this to the ultimate test by debuting a player, Gabriel Deck, who had never even practiced with the Thunder. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown – a second-year guard, not the Peanuts character – was appearing in just his second game with OKC. The largely unknown Thunder rotation shot just 38 percent from the field Thursday.

BE STRONGER WITH THE BALL

After committing 21 turnovers Wednesday in Denver, the Pelicans were much better at protecting the rock in Oklahoma, recording just 12.

SOONER STATE SHUTDOWN

OKC only scored 80 points at home vs. New Orleans on New Year’s Eve and struggled again this time to generate offense. The Thunder only had 43 points at halftime Thursday. Two of the six times New Orleans has allowed less than 100 points in a game occurred at Chespeake Energy Arena.

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the team's road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.

2020-21 Game #63: Pelicans at Thunder

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the team's road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.
Apr 30, 2021  |  04:02
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangómez 4-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangómez 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez recaps the team's road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.
Apr 30, 2021  |  02:53
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the team's road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.
Apr 30, 2021  |  05:03
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson at Thunder 4-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson at Thunder 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.
Apr 29, 2021  |  01:47
Brandon Ingram scores 24 points | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram scores 24 points | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notched 24 points in the team's 109, 95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 29.
Apr 29, 2021  |  01:56
Zion Williamson pours in 27 points | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson pours in 27 points | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallies 27 points in the team's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 29.
Apr 29, 2021  |  02:00
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 109, 95 on Thursday, April 29.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:01
Naji Marshall steal & assist | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Naji Marshall steal & assist | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall creates the turnover then dishes to James Johnson for the transition layup.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:10
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball delivers the half-court alley-oop pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:12
Zion Williamson assist to Willy Hernangómez | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson assist to Willy Hernangómez | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson delivers the mid-air dime to Willy Hernangómez for the slam.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:09
Zion Williamson slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Zion Williamson behind the defense for the two-handed slam.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:11
Willy Hernangómez slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Willy Hernangómez slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez throws down the two-handed slam off of the Eric Bledsoe dime.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson muscles his way to the hoop and converts the reverse layup.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:08
Brandon Ingram finger roll | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram finger roll | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram slices to the rim and converts the finger roll finish.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:09
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Oklahoma City
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Oklahoma City

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Oklahoma City for the second of a three-game road trip against the Thunder on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:30
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Nuggets & Thunder
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Nuggets & Thunder

Get HYPE for the Pelicans road trip as the squad faces the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, April 28, and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 29.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:30



Tags
Hernangomez, Willy, Ingram, Brandon, Marshall, Naji, Williamson, Zion, Van Gundy, Stan

Related Content

Hernangomez, Willy

Ingram, Brandon

Marshall, Naji

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter