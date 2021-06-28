Five-minute draft guide: Consensus top five

The focus of last week’s NBA draft lottery should not have been only on which team won the annual luck-of-the-draw event and earned the No. 1 overall pick. Based on most analysts’ belief that the top tier of pro prospects includes a handful of players, a case can easily be made that the Detroit Pistons were not the only winner on Tuesday. Houston, Cleveland and Toronto also could lay claim to a significant victory, merely by landing among the top four lottery spots. Meanwhile, Orlando dropped a couple rungs from its pre-lotto position, but still secured the No. 5 pick.

With the July 29 draft four-plus weeks from now, the vast majority of mock drafts list the same five players (in some order) as the top choices, with Florida State forward Scottie Barnes the most common name at No. 6. Here’s a thumbnail look at the handful of hoopers projected to have their names announced quickly next month by Adam Silver in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (Note: The order here is based on NBA.com’s recent consensus mock draft, which scours numerous websites and compiles an average for when each prospect is projected to be picked):

1 Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State freshman guard

Smooth, under-control offensive player who possesses outstanding combination of scoring and passing ability, along with elite size at his position (6-8, 220). Uses his frame to post up and is skilled at floaters. Above-average shooter (40 percent on threes in 2020-21) and often delivered in clutch for Cowboys.

Key stats: averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals

NBADraft.net comparison: Jayson Tatum/Luka Doncic

2 Evan Mobley, USC freshman center

Seven-footer with long arms, one of the NCAA’s premier shot-blockers, with excellent timing, mobility and quickness defensively. Will work on adding strength and muscle to 210-pound frame. Not a finished project at the offensive end, but has shown promise in mid-range shooting and attacking the basket.

Key stats: averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks

NBADraft.net comparison: Pau Gasol/Chris Bosh

3 Jalen Green, G League Ignite guard

Elite leaper, scores above the rim a la former NBA high-flyer Gerald Green (no relation). More importantly, ESPN.com describes him as “the most explosive player in the draft who also possesses elite scoring instincts, and has superstar upside.” Two games of five-plus three-pointers in G League bubble.

Key stats: averaged 17.9 points, 37 percent on threes in 15 G League games

CBSSports.com comparison: Zach LaVine

4 Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga freshman guard

A second “Jalen” praised by draft analysts for his athleticism and speed, the former standout football player is a well-rounded backcourt force who can score, rebound, pass and defend. His deep, banked-in three-pointer at buzzer of Final Four win over UCLA is one of the most clutch baskets in NCAA history.

Key stats: averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals

NBADraft.net comparison: Jason Kidd/De’Aaron Fox

5 Jonathan Kuminga, G League Ignite forward

Highlight reel is similar to G League teammate Green’s, featuring athletic finishes on fast breaks and aggressive drives in the halfcourt offense. The Athletic describes Kuminga as “a starting wing with real All-Star upside if his shot comes around,” after the 18-year-old made 25 percent of his threes in 2021.

Key stats: averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds in 13 G League games

CBSSports.com comparison: Jaylen Brown