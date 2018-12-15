E’Twaun Moore status uncertain for Heat game, Nikola Mirotic did not practice

After a stretch of playing 19 games in just 32 days, a break from basketball appears to have done some good for New Orleans (15-15) and forward/guard E’Twaun Moore. Although Moore couldn’t say with certainty that he’ll be able to play Sunday vs. Miami, he returned to practice Saturday after having some time to recuperate from a calf injury. That ailment kept Moore out of this week’s game at Boston and vs. Oklahoma City, as well as a Dec. 2 game at Charlotte.

“I’m feeling a lot better, for sure,” Moore said. “I practiced a little bit today. We’ll see how I feel (Sunday). This break definitely was pretty important, especially being banged up. It gave a chance to heal, get my legs back under me.”

Alvin Gentry called Saturday’s practice “the best we’ve had all year, by far – hopefully that’s a sign,” with the Pelicans feeling a bit refreshed after a rare two consecutive off days.

“It was good. It was rejuvenating to have those couple days off, not just physically but also mentally,” Moore said. “You come back excited and happy to come back to work.”

Meanwhile, Nikola Mirotic (ankle) did not practice Saturday. Gentry indicated that Mirotic will need more time to get his injured ankle right. Mirotic was sidelined for Wednesday’s win vs. OKC, after coming off the bench in the previous three games but struggling with his shot, going 3/16 from three-point range.

“We’ve just got to make sure he’s healthy, well and feeling good,” Gentry said. “He tried to push through it, and just couldn’t. If anyone can push through it, it would be him. So when he said he’s got to get it right, I don’t question it a bit.”

New Orleans’ other key injured player, point guard Elfrid Payton (broken finger), also is not practicing but was shooting jumpers behind Gentry as the fourth-year Pelicans head coach spoke.

“It’s a time thing,” Gentry said of Payton’s injury that he sustained Nov. 16 vs. New York. “The best thing about it is he’s been able to keep his conditioning up and still do some shooting. With him, it’s not anything to rush. When the time comes and (medical staff) take a look at it and feel that it’s healed, he’ll be able to get back out there.”