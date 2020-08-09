Entergy postgame wrap: Spurs 122, Pelicans 113
Spurs (31-38, 10th in West), Pelicans (30-40, 12th in West)
San Antonio may not keep its streak of 20-plus playoff appearances alive this season, but the Spurs likely will play a prominent role in keeping New Orleans from getting there. Seven months after spoiling Zion Williamson’s NBA debut by prevailing in the Smoothie King Center, the Spurs handed the Pelicans a back-breaking loss Sunday in their pursuit of a play-in berth.
New Orleans is now one Portland win away from being mathematically eliminated from contention for ninth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers play both Sunday night and Tuesday afternoon, prior to the Pelicans facing the Kings on Tuesday evening.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
DeMar DeRozan hit a mid-range jumper and sank two free throws, giving San Antonio a 111-102 lead with 1:09 remaining. The Spurs were up 17 at halftime and later built a 20-point edge, before New Orleans mounted a second-half rally.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
JJ Redick was not going down without a fight. The veteran guard made it clear prior to the NBA’s restart that there are more important things in life than his career playoff streak, but he constantly played like a man possessed in trying to achieve a postseason trip. After competing in the playoffs in each of the first 13 years, Redick did everything in his power to help New Orleans secure a crucial win. The 36-year-old poured in 31 points, including draining eight three-pointers.
Redick shot 10/16 from the field and 8/12 from three-point range, but the rest of New Orleans was just 4/18 beyond the arc. Zion Williamson was also efficient offensively, notching 25 points in his 27 minutes. He made half of his 20 attempts from the floor.
BY THE NUMBERS
20: New Orleans turnovers. The Spurs took advantage by scoring 30 points off those turnovers.
10, 8: Minutes played for Pelicans first-round picks Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, respectively. The rookies gained some valuable experience by being on the floor for crucial moments early in the fourth quarter.
31/32: San Antonio foul shooting, paced by 7/7 afternoons from DeRozan and Rudy Gay. New Orleans was 17/22.
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson talks about bouncing back from the loss to San Antonio
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's goals heading into the final two NBA seeding games following their loss to the Spurs on August 9, 2020.
NBA Restart Game #6: Pelicans vs. Spurs 8/9/20
Pelicans Postgame Interview: JJ Redick talks about the team's first half struggles
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about the team's defensive struggles in the first half of their loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Orlando.
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry talks about the difference in the two halves vs. San Antonio
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about need to clean up the team's turnovers following the loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Orlando.
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: JJ Redick with 8 3-pointers vs. San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick drained 8 three-pointers in his 31-point performance against the Spurs.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Jrue Holiday score and-1
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday capitalizes on the free lane to the rim and picks up the foul.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Jaxson Hayes big plays on both ends of the floor
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes defends the rim, runs the floor and throws down the slam.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Zion Williamson spin and slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins past the Spurs defense and drives for the slam.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Dunkin' Derrick Favors
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors capitalizes on the defensive mismatch with the slam.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Zion Williamson banks it home
New Orleans Pelicans players swing the ball and find Zion Williamson for the bucket off the glass.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: JJ Redick knocks down 11 points in 2nd quarter
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick poured in 11 points (14 total) in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Lonzo Ball finishes at the rim
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives to the rim and finishes off the glass against the Spurs.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Zion Williamson second chance putback
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fights for the rebound and puts it back off the glass.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Brandon Ingram hits the jumper
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to his spot and rises up for the jumper.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Derrick Favors dunk
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors collects the pass from Lonzo Ball for the slam against the Spurs.
Highlights: JJ Redick | Pelicans vs. Spurs
JJ Redick scores 31 points and grab 5 rebounds Sunday night against the Spurs.
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Spurs
Zion Williamson scores 25 points and grab 7 rebounds Sunday night against San Antonio.
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Spurs | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Pelicans and Spurs face off at 2:00 PM CT on Sunday, August 9 as we continue the NBA Seeding games slate. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
