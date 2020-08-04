Entergy postgame wrap: Pelicans 109, Grizzlies 99
Pelicans (29-38, 11th in West), Grizzlies (32-36, 8th in West)
New Orleans is still in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. A monumental Monday win made sure that was the case.
The Pelicans started quickly, briefly fell behind the Grizzlies in the second half, but pulled away in the fourth quarter for some breathing room, behind the scoring exploits of Zion Williamson at the rim and Brandon Ingram jumpers. New Orleans capped a 3-0 sweep of Memphis in the head-to-head season series, slicing its deficit behind the Southwest Division rival to just 2.5 games.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Brandon Ingram drained a deep two-point jumper, then deflected a pass intended for Ja Morant on the other end of the floor, giving New Orleans possession with a nine-point lead and less than a minute to play.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Josh Hart can always be counted on by New Orleans to provide energy off the bench and scrappiness, whether it’s going after a loose ball or a rebound in the paint. On Monday, he also delivered some vital offensive punch, scoring all of his points in the final three quarters. Hart finished with 15 points, including draining a pair of key three-pointers in the third period.
Brandon Ingram postgame after win vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20 )
NBA Restart Game #3: Pelicans vs Grizzlies 8/3/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview after putting up 24 points in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 02:14
Highlights: Zion Williamson with a quick 23 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 23 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 01:57
Highlights: Josh Hart with 15 in the win vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart with 15 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 01:03
Highlights: Brandon Ingram game-high 24 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram putting up 24 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 01:57
Zion with a pair of buckets late | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with a pair of late game buckets vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:33
Lonzo Ball long distance to Jrue Holiday | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the full court pass to Jrue Holiday for the tough finish vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:21
JJ Redick with a quick eight points in 4th quarter | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard JJ Redick who was active early in the 4th quarter vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:38
Zion finds Josh Hart in transition | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart finishing in transition on a nice pass from Zion Williamson vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:16
Josh Hart huge triple at the end of the shot clock | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart with the big three pointer as the shot clock expires vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:17
Pelicans vs Grizzlies 1st Half Highlights (8/3/20)
New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies 1st half highlights (8/3/20).
| 03:24
Josh Hart drives and finishes on Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart as he converts on the strong drive vs Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:19
Lonzo cross-court alley-oop to Zion | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the 2/3 court alley-oop to forward Zion Williamson vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:32
Zion dishes to Melli for 3 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dishing to Nicolò Melli for the three vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram pretty fade away | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the pretty fade away jumper vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:17
Zion puts back his own shot | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson following his own shot vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:14
