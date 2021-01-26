Eight Wizards players listed on most recent injury report, Pelicans have none

On Wednesday at 8 p.m. Central, New Orleans are scheduled to tip off what’s become a five-game homestand in the Smoothie King Center, facing one of the NBA’s most shorthanded rosters. Washington, which is playing at Houston tonight in the first game of a back-to-back, listed seven players as out for the game against the Rockets. That lengthy Wizards injury update includes one player sidelined by injury (Thomas Bryant is out for the season, left knee ACL), with six others unavailable due to health and safety protocols. That group consists of Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Troy Brown, Rui Hachimura, Ish Smith and Mo Wagner. Meanwhile, guard Raul Neto (left groin tightness) is being listed as questionable to play against Houston.

New Orleans has no players listed on its Tuesday official injury update.

Previous game starting lineups

WASHINGTON (3-9)

Sunday loss at San Antonio

Jerome Robinson, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Isaac Bonga, Robin Lopez

Note: The Wizards visit Houston at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the first game of a back-to-back for Washington.

NEW ORLEANS (5-10)

Saturday loss at Minnesota

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Jan. 26: at New Orleans

SECOND HALF

TBD: at Washington

All-time series

Washington 21-16 (Wizards won last 3)