Did You Know That… JJ Redick is rapidly climbing the NBA career three-pointers made list?

Amid his pursuit of a 14th consecutive playoff appearance – he’s never missed the postseason in his entire NBA career – New Orleans shooting guard JJ Redick has often displayed a photographic memory. On the spot, he’s capable of reciting things like how many games the Pelicans are behind eighth-place Memphis (it’s 3.5 games); what his team’s record is in its last 25 games (14-11); or how many matchups are remaining with other Western Conference eight-seed hopefuls (two vs. Memphis, two vs. Sacramento, three vs. San Antonio and so on).

It’s doubtful Redick has paid much attention to his individual numbers in 2019-20, but anyone keeping close tabs on the NBA’s career three-pointers made list would’ve noticed that the 35-year-old never went more than a few weeks without passing another all-time great. Between Nov. 4 and Jan. 22, Redick (1,860 career threes made) moved from 21st to tied for 14th on the leaderboard, in the process moving ahead of Dale Ellis (1,719 career threes), Peja Stojakovic (1,760), Rashard Lewis (1,798), sidelined-by-injury Klay Thompson (1,798), Kobe Bryant (1,827) and Chauncey Billups (1,830). Redick actually also passed LeBron James in February, but when Redick sat out his team’s five March games due to injury, James pulled back into a tie at 1,860 by shooting 4/9 vs. Brooklyn on March 10, the night before the NBA officially suspended the ’19-20 regular season.

Redick was expected to miss perhaps another week or so of action due to a hamstring injury, but when basketball returns, he’ll be poised to quickly move up a few more rungs on the all-time list of prolific three-point gunners. At his current New Orleans rate of 2.9 treys made per game (roughly what he’s averaged over the past three seasons), he’s less than a season’s worth of work from tracking down J.R. Smith (Redick needs 70 to pass him), Joe Johnson (119), Dirk Nowitzki (123) and Jason Kidd (129). By passing Kidd, Redick would move into the NBA’s top 10 of all time.

Is it realistic to think the Duke product could someday challenge for the No. 1 spot? Possibly, but only if Redick can extend his basketball career into his 40s. Ray Allen stands atop the list with 2,973 career three-pointers made. At the aforementioned rate of 2.9 per game, it would take Redick roughly 384 games to surpass Allen, nearly five 82-game seasons.