Pelicans injury report graphic

Derrick Favors questionable for Monday home game vs. Detroit

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 08, 2019

Pelicans starting center Derrick Favors (personal reasons) is listed as questionable on the team's injury report Sunday, ahead of Monday's home game vs. Detroit. New Orleans (6-17) hosts the Pistons and later this week travels to Milwaukee and Philadelphia for a two-game Eastern Conference road trip.

Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out on the injury report.

Tags
Favors, Derrick, Miller, Darius, Williamson, Zion, Mavericks, Pelicans

Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!











Related Content

Favors, Derrick

Miller, Darius

Williamson, Zion

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter