Derrick Favors questionable for Monday home game vs. Detroit
Pelicans starting center Derrick Favors (personal reasons) is listed as questionable on the team's injury report Sunday, ahead of Monday's home game vs. Detroit. New Orleans (6-17) hosts the Pistons and later this week travels to Milwaukee and Philadelphia for a two-game Eastern Conference road trip.
Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out on the injury report.
Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!
NEXT UP: