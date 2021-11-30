Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham

New Orleans point guard Devonte’ Graham lists the 2018 draft night as his best moment as an athlete, but he’s had plenty of memorable events in basketball, including a decorated four-year college career at the University of Kansas. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder added another highlight last week, when he sank a game-winning three-pointer to beat Utah on Friday on the Jazz’s home floor. Graham discussed his background with Pelicans.com for the latest “Off the Court” Q&A article:

Best moment as an athlete: “Hearing my name get called in the NBA draft is at the top of everything I’ve accomplished.”

How he chose his current uniform number of 4: “That’s when I started playing basketball. I was 4 years old. It’s been with me and I try to keep that number everywhere I go.”

One thing fans might be surprised to know about him: “I have a brother with the same first name as mine. I don’t think anyone knows that. It’s the same name, but spelled differently.”

Favorite thing about New Orleans: “I love the food so far.”

Pregame ritual: “I’m a big nap guy before games. I tell my peoples don’t call me during certain times, because it’s my nap time, but my mom calls me between those times, every time. She does it on purpose.” [smiles]

First job: “Working at a summer camp, being an intern working with kids. It was not a basketball camp. It was a kids camp where the parents dropped them off every day before work during the summertime.”

Favorite athlete as a kid: “Allen Iverson. He was a big inspiration for me. I love No. 4, but I used to wear No. 3 and I had the braids. I wear a sleeve and got braids and all type of stuff.”

What he’d be doing if he weren’t an NBA player: “I’d probably be coaching, maybe high school, maybe middle school. I don’t know if I’d be ready for college yet. But something within the game of basketball, definitely.”

Closest friends currently playing on other NBA teams: “I’ve got my guy Svi Mykhailiuk (of the Toronto Raptors), a lot of guys from the Hornets, Donovan Mitchell. I know so many people in the NBA. Wayne Selden (of the New York Knicks). I’ve got too many.” [smiles]